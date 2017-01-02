PHOTOS: How Ipswich celebrated New Year's Eve

PLENTY of party-goers were bubbling to get down to North Ipswich Reserve to celebrate the beginning of 2017 at the annual Ipswich City Council's annual New Year's Eve event.



Mayor Paul Pisasale said Saturday's event saw record numbers flock to North Ipswich to mark the occasion.

He said free family entertainment, including kids' rides, food stalls, face painting, ball artistry, and a spectacular fireworks display attracted a crowd of about 5000.



"It was absolutely fantastic and great to see families coming out and celebrating together," he said



"It was a great way to finish off the year and start a new one."



Activities included a PAW Patrol character stage show, Boogie Woogies Superhero Band, a Trolls character stage show, a fire-dance show and a wide variety of live entertainment.



A fireworks spectacular at 9.30pm concluded the New Year's celebrations.

