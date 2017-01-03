PHOTOS: City inspires unique coffee blend

The coffee is roasted and ground at Dancing Bean Espresso on site.

IPSWICH now has its very own award-winning speciality coffee blend.

Dancing Bean Speciality Roasters have devised a coffee blend named in Ipswich's honour worthy of two silver medals at one of Australia's most prestigious coffee competitions, The Golden Bean.

Nestled in behind Heisenberg Haus, the coffee roasting business also boasts a stylish cafe where patrons can sample the award-winning coffee.

Owner Rob Mergard said it was actually Mayor Paul Pisasale who inspired him to come up with an Ipswich coffee blend.

"Paul visited our cafe and asked me create an Ipswich coffee," he said.

"(Recently) we entered the Ipswich blend into two categories, Milk and Espresso, taking out silver medals in both.

Mr Mergard said it was a real endorsement of their coffee roaster, Naoyuki Kitajima.