Woman freed from car after crash at Redbank Plains

UPDATE 4.05PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service transported a woman in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital after a single vehicle crash at Redbank Plains this afternoon.

The car blocked one lane of the road but the scene was cleared by 2.45pm.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are trying to remove a patient from a car following a single vehicle crash on Redbank Plains Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service and fire services was called to the traffic crash shortly after 2pm to reports a person needed help to get out of a car.

A QAS spokesperson said the person was not physically trapped but they were unable to remove themselves.