Pennywise wins top business gong

PAWN broker Brendon Moore made it most of the way through his acceptance speech at the city's annual business awards dinner before his voice faltered.

His family owned business Pennywise was named Business of The Year on Saturday night, beating Recruitment@Top and West Moreton Hospital and Health Service to the title.

When Mr Moore got around to thanking his parents, who started the business, his emotions got the better of him and the words caught in his throat.

"I don't know why," Mr Moore managed to say afterwards.

"I guess it's just that they started everything and I know what they went through to do it."

This year Pennywise, an Ipswich born and bred pawnbroking specialist business, is celebrating 21 years in operation.

Mr Moore told the crowd if it hadn't been for the unwavering support of the mayor, the council, the dedicated employees and the Ipswich community - he and his family wouldn't have made it this far.

"This just goes to show the diversity of the Ipswich community, for a pawnbroker to win an award like this," he said, to resounding applause from the crowd.

"We are a proud Ipswich born and bred business and I think that says a lot about tonight and the awards.

"In 2011 our strongest store, the Ipswich store, nearly sent us right down to the bottom but with the support of the Ipswich community Paul Pisasale and the council, we were able to rebuild.

"We are very proud to be an Ipswich family business and it's the community that's allowed us to get to where we are today."

In 2011 the Limestone St store was almost completely submerged during the floods.

Water lifted heavy glass cabinets, knocked over shelving storage and as the water retreated it left thick mud in its place.

Now the business is back on top and despite all their hard work, try as he might, Mr Moore couldn't contain his surprise at being named Business of The Year.

"We pride ourselves on being a community based business, so to receive that kind of recognition from the Ipswich business community was really nice, but yes... we were very surprised," Brendon said.

"Surprised and honoured."