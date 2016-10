A pedestrian is in hospital after a traffic collision at Redbank Plains this morning.

Police report the incident on Redbank Plains Rd near Shannon St occurred just before 9am.

Paramedics attending the scene treated a male patient for abrasions and head and shoulder injuries.

The 17-year-old was later transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash was cleared just after 10am and is no longer affecting traffic in the area.