One dead as car drives into pedestrians in Melbourne

UPDATE: VICTORIA Police have confirmed at least one person has died after someone drove a vehicle into a crowd of shoppers in the Melbourne CBD.

In a statement, police said the exact circumstances had yet to be determined.

One man has been arrested, police said.

EARLIER: POLICE are chasing a rogue car which has driven erratically through the Melbourne CBD.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics had reports multiple people had been hit by a car.

A number of unmarked Police cars and a police helicopter have been deployed in the chase.

Paramedics are still unsure how many pedestrians had been hit.

Emergency services were flooded with calls about 1.30pm.

Breaking #melbourne, a car rushed in the crowd of shoppers in #bourkestreet, hitting pedestrian. Police is circling the area pic.twitter.com/128aZe1hMC — Mp Desset (@_mp_d) January 20, 2017

People ran for their lives as the hoon sped through busy and oncoming traffic, narrowly missing pedestrians.

The hoon sped off down Swanson street before Police could arrive on the scene.

TOP STORIES:

1. CCTV: Ice cold thief allegedly steals $24k without detection

2. Coolum blaze: Water park evacuated in face of fire

Twitter - bwadamson

A police helicopter is hovering above the city.

Witnesses shared their experience on social media, saying the vehicle crashed into a crowd of shoppers.