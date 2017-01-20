One dead as car drives into pedestrians in Melbourne

UPDATE: VICTORIA Police have confirmed at least one person has died after someone drove a vehicle into a crowd of shoppers in the Melbourne CBD.
In a statement, police said the exact circumstances had yet to be determined.
One man has been arrested, police said.
#BREAKING from @VictoriaPolice on #BourkeSt: At least one dead, multiple injuries, man arrested, situation contained pic.twitter.com/WB1AzSoruO— Rachel Baxendale (@rachelbaxendale) January 20, 2017
EARLIER: POLICE are chasing a rogue car which has driven erratically through the Melbourne CBD.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed paramedics had reports multiple people had been hit by a car.
A number of unmarked Police cars and a police helicopter have been deployed in the chase.
Paramedics are still unsure how many pedestrians had been hit.
Emergency services were flooded with calls about 1.30pm.
Breaking #melbourne, a car rushed in the crowd of shoppers in #bourkestreet, hitting pedestrian. Police is circling the area pic.twitter.com/128aZe1hMC— Mp Desset (@_mp_d) January 20, 2017
People ran for their lives as the hoon sped through busy and oncoming traffic, narrowly missing pedestrians.
The hoon sped off down Swanson street before Police could arrive on the scene.
A police helicopter is hovering above the city.
Witnesses shared their experience on social media, saying the vehicle crashed into a crowd of shoppers.
A car mounted the sidewalk at pace and sent at least half a dozen pedestrians flying in the air. I was on the other side of the road. https://t.co/tSflMvpn2k— Meg Watson (@msmegwatson) January 20, 2017