30°
News

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

Liz Burke news.com.au | 23rd Dec 2016 8:12 AM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane. AAP Image/Sarah Motherwell

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation is launching a bid to boost its influence over the nation in a political offensive stretching from coast to coast, and all signs point to success.

If 2016 was the year of the recognisable redhead's political comeback, 2017 will be when the unique leader really wields her influence and reveals what level of power she's expecting to achieve.

Speaking with news.com.au, Ms Hanson revealed she's planning as far ahead as 2019 when it comes to the party's expansion - a period of time over which One Nation could possibly achieve representation in every Australian state and territory and possibly even a boost at the federal level according to current election schedules.

From the box seat in the Australian Senate, Ms Hanson has announced she will run candidates in next year's Western Australian state election where her party is expected to make a significant impact, particularly when it comes to redirecting preferences.

 

Pauline Hanson has been labelled a "one-trick pony" by Federal MPs who reacted to the One Nation leader&#39;s explosive first speech to the Senate in which she warned Australia is being swamped by Muslims.
Pauline Hanson has been labelled a "one-trick pony" by Federal MPs who reacted to the One Nation leader's explosive first speech to the Senate in which she warned Australia is being swamped by Muslims. MICK TSIKAS

She's introduced dozens of candidates beginning what's set to be an aggressive, more than year-long campaign seeking seats in the Queensland state election which could be called early next year.

And the influential woman has also announced she'll eye the next Tasmanian state election and eventually run candidates in key seats in western Sydney in the next NSW state election.

Backed by her surprisingly convincing win at the federal election, the highest level of dissatisfaction with major parties the nation has ever seen, and the examples of Donald Trump's election and the Brexit vote buoying her previously unlikely chance at success, Ms Hanson is planning to play hard and watch her rise to power progress.

 

Ms Hanson says over the next 12 months she's focusing on building the party from a strong foundation.

"If it's anything like the last six months since I've been elected, I know I'm going to be absolutely flat out next year. There's a lot I wanted to achieve," she said.

"We've got potentially three elections in three different states."

Ms Hanson says she wants to build the party slowly, "so it's strong".

"That's very important to me," she said.

But asked at what point she plans on having her party represented all across Australia, she simply replied: "It depends when their elections are coming up".

"The polls are showing we're gaining support across the country, and that doesn't come just by name alone, you've got to put the hard work and yards that you are the alternative and give people, not only hope, but show that you care about their issues," she said.
 

 

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

Commentators have rushed to suggest part of Ms Hanson's boost in popularity can be credited to the US and UK votes that shocked the world this year by turning to alternative leaders and anti-establishment ideals.

But Macquarie University politics lecturer Ian Cook believes that rather than benefiting from them, the One Nation leader can take them as signs her message has a better chance of getting through.

"I don't think she's benefiting so much, they don't increase her chances, but she can look at those votes and determine that it will replicate that pattern over here," he told news.com.au.

Dr Cook says Ms Hanson was "was almost ahead of the game in that sort of conservative populism," and her return to politics has come at the right time.

After a study revealed this week Australians' satisfaction with democracy had plunged to its lowest level since the 1970s, former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie said "the winner" to come out of political disengagement would be Ms Hanson.

He also believes it's been long enough since One Nation first appeared on state election ballot papers that the party's disastrous run is almost forgotten. The party's disruptive character remains in people's minds, but its regular infighting and the fraud scandal that brought down its leader are just about forgotten.

"I think the demographic is much the same, I don't think it's drawing from a different set of supporters, but I think people don't have a sense of the history of One Nation," Dr Cook said.

"In 1998, when they got 11 seats in Queensland, they were quite unstable and people don't have that memory of the sort of instability of what One Nation can bring."

Ms Hanson's home state is the one she hopes will be "an example to the rest of the nation".

Announcing 36 candidates to run across the state when it next heads to the polls, Ms Hanson said she was determined to win in every seat she ran candidates in.

The Queensland campaign has had a couple of setbacks already - one candidate dropped out after less than a week after refusing to delete an offensive tweet, and another's comments over "good Asians" stirred controversy only a few days in.

But the Senator is determined the voters she represents federally will support One Nation at the state polls, hoping for a repeat and advancement on the 1998 state election where the fledgling One Nation party scored 11 seats.

Before she plans to take over the Queensland parliament, she's planning to claim seats in the WA state election. Ms Hanson travelled to Perth this week to vet potential candidates who she believes will be able to reduce the major parties' hold on power, particularly the Nationals, in the western state.

 

Pauline Hanson has a busy agenda in the senate as well as her party's expansion across states. Picture: Gary RamageSource:News Corp Australia

But if voting trends continue along with One Nation's aggressive campaigning and Ms Hanson's effective personal branding, what will happen once the votes start flooding in?

Campaigning to claim a seat in the Senate, Ms Hanson promised to be strong on issues like taking a hard line on immigration and an inquiry into Islam. One Nation's candidates rode on Ms Hanson's name, promises to back an inquiry into banks and talking down climate change.

The state strategies are yet to be seen, and even when those targeted policies are revealed, there's no promising they'll be followed through.

"This is one of the difficulties of One Nation, we don't really have a strong sense of what they'll do if they do get hold of that level of power," Dr Cook said.

"They've never really been able to push a political agenda and when they were in a position to, the party tended to fracture."

Ms Hanson says next she's planning on focusing on issues she hasn't quite got to in her role as Senator. She wants to make changes to the family law courts, halal certification, coal seam gas and continue to support the farming sector, particularly in drought-affected Queensland.

That's on top of heading back and forth to WA to endorse candidates and assist with campaigning for the March election. And if the Queensland election is called in the first quarter of the year as she predicts, being involved in that too.

For Christmas, Ms Hanson would like to rest.

Topics:  editors picks pauline hanson

Why Ipswich's top racer appreciates city's support

Why Ipswich's top racer appreciates city's support

As he relaxes overseas, Walsh retains the motorsport passion that has propelled him into the Supercars ranks.

Two snake bites in last 24 hours

Photo: Richie Gilbert

A MAN in his 20s and a woman in her 40s have been taken to hospital

What these little yellow boxes mean for motorists

The yellow trailers have started appearing on highways around Toowoomba and Ipswich.

Cameras have already been spotted on the Warrego Hwy

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

Local Partners

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

New Mormon church to uplift the lives of all

SPIRITUAL UPLIFT: The public and Mormon church members flocked to the public open day of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Augustine Heights.

Open day showcases awe inspiring building and community benefits

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Enjoy a live band from our Gig Guide for a great night out.

The latest from the city's live musice scene

See the year out with a bang

NO SHOW: Warwick missed out on fireworks at New Year and Australia Day celebrations.

Free children’s rides, live music and a fireworks finale

Things to do this weekend

LIGHT UP: Hit the streets with your QT and check out all the fantastic Christmas light displays every night.

Things to do around Ipswich

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

ZAYN Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid - but she turned him down as she isn't ready to tie the knot.

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

Designed to Delight

8 Lomandra Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $369,000...

For those who appreciate quality and want a little style, well this near new Stylemaster Home is both impressive and well appointed. Offering modern living and...

BIG HOME &amp; HUGE SHED ON 1415M2 BLOCK!

8 Farrell Drive, Walloon 4306

House 5 2 4 $419,000...

You'll be delighted with the amount of space inside and outside of this family home! Plenty of room for all the extras at this property! - Boasting a big 1415m2...

BE COOL BY THE POOL IN FLINDERS VIEW

41 Discovery Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $509,000...

Many warm summers will be spent around this beautiful saltwater swimming pool. This is the ideal leisure home offering a stylish outdoor entertainment area and low...

A Beauty with Heart

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 3 4 Offers Over...

This fantastic residence sits proudly on the high side of the street and presence beautifully as you approach. The perfectly manicured lawns and gardens will...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

City a top property performer

IN DEMAND: This character home near Limestone Park, along Warwick Rd, just sold for $260,000.

House sales steadily rising

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!