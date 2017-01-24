Pauline Hanson fires up over burqa ban question

TRIPLE M breakfast presenter Robin Bailey sparked a war of words with Pauline Hanson this morning over One Nation's proposed burqa ban.

Speaking to Hanson on the breakfast show this morning Bailey questioned the One Nation leader over why wearing a burqa was different to a "a Christian wearing a cross."

It came after Hanson last week vowed to prohibit the Islamic garment in all official buildings if One Nation wins the Queensland election.

"I do not believe coming from a woman that you believe a woman should be covered from head to toe. It is not her choice. It's control," Hanson said.

"I can't believe that a woman wants to have a crack at another woman over what she wears, particularly someone like you Pauline," Bailey replied.

The comments sparked a series of jabs between the pair over who pulled the woman card first.

Robin Bailey has taken on Pauline Hanson on just her second day in the job alongside Ed and Marto at Triple M. Picture: Mark Calleja

"Don't pull that woman stuff," Hanson said. "Just because I'm a woman and I'm campaigning and I don't like it."

"Put it to a vote in this country. Let the people vote on how they feel about it but don't try and shut me down because I'm having a go at a woman.

"I'll have a go at anyone if I think it's wrong."

Bailey replied, "But Pauline, you started it. You had a crack at me. You are lumping a whole religion and you are having a crack at a whole religion."

Hanson concluded by telling Bailey "you don't understand the Islamic religion."

During the interview Hanson also said that she did not support the introduction of daylight savings in Queensland and was ready for a snap State Election.