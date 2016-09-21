21°
Opinion

OPINION: Password mayhem is my new life

Peter Chapman
and My Comment | 21st Sep 2016 9:00 AM

I CAN clearly recall the day when I had one password and one pin number.

How I wish I could return to that time.

With all the different online accounts I have accumulated in the past five years I now need a diary to list my different passwords and log-in names.

You may ask why can't I just have one and keep it ?

My work email for a start requires it to be changed every three months, while other accounts need special identification such as capital letters, more than one number etc.

Some sites even tell me that my password isn't safe enough. When I do get them to accept the new password they often want me to then log in answers to a series of confidential questions.

My first street address, the name of my first pet, the school I attended and even my first employer.

Believe it or not my brother was once locked out of his Westpac bank accounts because he forgot his pin and gave too much personal information to the online bank officer.

It took him a day before he finally got someone on the line with any common sense to reopen his accounts.

Technology is great, but sometimes it can all be too confusing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  computer, my comment, opinion, passwords

OPINION: Password mayhem is my new life

Changing passwords and remembering them can be a nightmare.

I can clearly recall the day when I had one password and one pin

