'Passionate': Awards recognise Ipswich health workers

WINNERS: (back) Nasa Walton, Melanie McBain, Irene Francisco, Debra Baker and Raquel How were named winners in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service at a ceremony on Monday.

FIVE Ipswich health workers endured deafening applause and praise from their peers this week as the winners of the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Australia Day awards were announced.

The awards are given to staff who have inspired others through their outstanding contribution in delivering excellence in care.

Mental health worker Debra Baker was one of the five selected for her role in launching a residential rehabilitation centre for adults recovering from mental health issues.

It's a new service for West Moreton and one Ms Baker relished in showing off to the Chinese delegation who toured the facility late last year.

Yet, like all good leaders, Ms Baker said she couldn't have done it without the rest of the team.

"It's a lovely acknowledgement," she said.

"It's a lot of what the team does that helps me achieve in my role.

"You face challenges every day but times like this do make you sit back and reflect; you realise oh wow, we can do this and what we do every day really does help people."

For each of the winners "inspiring others", "working hard" and "improving the quality of life for patients" was a recurring theme.

WINNERS: Nasa Walton, Raquel How, Melanie McBain, Debra Baker and Irene Francisco were named winners in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service at a ceremony on Monday. Helen Spelitis

West Moreton Board Chair Michael Willis presented the awards and said each recipient deserved recognition at "highest level".

"Today's award ceremony recognises and celebrates our staff members who deliver health services to the West Moreton community with dedication, commitment and passion," Mr Willis said.

"Every year our staff are finding increasingly more innovative and progressive ways to support the needs of our community and ensuring, as a health service, we're providing the best care possible for our community."



Winners

Debra Baker - Mental Health

Irene Francisco - Mental Health

Melanie McBain - Palliative Care and Oncology

Raquel How - Nurse, Prison Health Services

Nasa Walton - Finance and Business

Nominated