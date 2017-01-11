Four stuck atop Gold Coast roller coaster as 16 evacuated

UPDATE 1.10PM: SIXTEEN people who were stuck on the Arkham Asylum roller coaster at Movie World on the Gold Coast have been evacuated while four others remain in the air.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the 16 people who were able to get down used an in-built evacuation measure however four people were unable to access it and will now have to come down via ladder.

"So our technical response crews are assessing how to get them down at the moment and making sure they are hydrated," the spokesman said.

It is not the first time a major ride at Movie World has suffered a major malfunction.

In late November last year, its Green Lantern Coast left passengers stuck for almost half an hour after a "computer glitch" brought the ride to a halt.

In March 2015, 14 passengers aboard the same Green Lantern ride were trapped on the sky-high roller coaster for up to three hours.

In an unfortunate twist for Movie World PR the theme park's Twitter account put up a post with a picture of a roller coaster saying: "Tag someone that you think should add these to their New Year's Resolutions!" about one hour before the ride got stuck.

Tag someone that you think should add these to their New Year's Resolutions! #repost #movieworldaus pic.twitter.com/cL2YcRCptx — WB Movie World (@movieworldaus) January 11, 2017

EARLIER: DOZENS of patrons are trapped on a ride at Gold Coast theme park Movie World.

Emergency services including paramedics and fire rescue crews have been sent to the Oxenford fun park after the Arkham Asylum ride malfunctioned.

#BREAKING: Firefighters at top of Movie World's Arkham Asylum rollercoaster working to free passengers stuck on the ride. #9News pic.twitter.com/qw3dPt68I5 — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) January 11, 2017

Movie World rides were cleared after an official Worksafe Queensland safety audit last month following the Dreamworld Thunder River Rapids Ride disaster at Dreamworld where four tourists died.

Firefighters climbing Arkham Asylum rollercoaster at Movie World to free passengers stuck at the top @9NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/f0IjNA6i3x — Carrie Greenbank (@CGreenbank9) January 11, 2017

The ambulance service is on standby but says so far there are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters were called to the Oxenford theme park just before midday, after being told they may have to stage a vertical rescue.

#BREAKING: Passengers are stuck on the top of a roller coaster at Movie World on the Gold Coast. https://t.co/o1yrqGOjxn #7News pic.twitter.com/dlXljTeRAV — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) January 11, 2017

The news comes as several major rides remained closed at Dreamworld.

The Giant Drop, The Tower of Terror II, WipeOut and Hot Wheels (formerly the Cyclone) were among the big rides closed on Tuesday.

Those going to Dreamworld reported crowd numbers being well down on previous holiday periods.

There were more patrons, however, enjoying Whitewater World in the hot weather.

Earlier this month, Nine reported Dreamworld has suffered a 63% drop in revenue after re-opening in the wake of last year's fatal accident compared to the same period a year ago.

Collective revenue for the parks was $3.6 million between their re-opening on December 10 through to December 31.

The company claimed "progressive re-opening of Dreamworld's thrill rides".

Four people lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids ride on October 25, triggering a state-wide safety audit of theme parks.

Ardent Leisure said all of its rides are scheduled to open again "before the end of January 2017".

More to follow...