Passenger trapped in car

Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a fence north of Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle crashed while travelling on Gatton-Esk Rd, near the intersection of Windsor Dve, at Mt Hallen, about 2.20pm.

No other vehicles were involved.

Initial reports indicated that one person was trapped, while another was thrown from the cabin.

Queensland Ambulance Service later confirmed one person was encapsulated in the vehicle for a short time.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

