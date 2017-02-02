Parts of QLD to hit 48 degrees: Heatwave to go on for days

BRACE yourself Queenslanders we're in for a hot one.

Unseasonably hot and dry weather is sticking around for another week with temperatures reaching as high as 48C in the interior of the state.

A hot weather pattern is hovering over much of Queensland, but unlike previous heatwaves this summer the Bureau of Meteorology doesn't think we can shake this one off as easily.

"Normally you get a heatwave for a day or two before a cool change comes through," forecaster Rick Threlfall said.

"But there's no sign of any cool change until next week.

"It will get gradually hotter and hotter each day."

Brisbane temperatures are expected to stay up around 32C to 33C until the middle of next week, which is two to three degrees above average.

But the biggest pain will be felt inland in areas around Birdsville which is tipped to reach as high as 48 degrees on Tuesday.

Today, Birdsville hit a high of 44C, Ballera hit a high of 45C, Toowoomba hit 37C and it reached 38C in the Granite Belt.

Those hoping to escape the heat on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts will be disappointed, with temperatures to remain high up and down the coast.

"It's unseasonably hot around much of the state," Mr Threlfall said.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 37C in Beaudesert, while suburbs such as Advancetown, Nerang, Merrimac and Coomera will peak at 36C.