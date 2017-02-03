Parking bays added to kindy precinct: Antoniolli

I respond to the letter of June English (QT 2/2) regarding additional 2P parking signage around the Milford Street Kindergarten.

An additional six 2P bays have been installed and in operation for some weeks in Milford Street (between Goleby Ave and Limestone Street).

This is added to the pre-existing eight 2P bays and three-quarter hour bays that are immediately external to the kindergarten; a total of 17 time-limited parking bays available to kindergarten parents.

This area has high parking demand owing to its proximity to the CBD and hospital precinct.

Ordinarily, private kindergarten facilities would be required to provide their own parking on-site, however owing to the historic nature of the facility and proximity to Queens Park we were happy to facilitate the provision of additional parking to service both the park and the kindergarten.

I have organised for a map of available parking to be forwarded to the kindy in the coming week.

Further, if the problem is associated with vehicles parking contrary to the time limits, I have also requested our parking officers to regularly monitor and enforce.

I trust this satisfies the concern of Ms English.

CR ANDREW ANTONIOLLI

Division 7 Councillor

