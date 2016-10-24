Parker backs push for parenting help

Rugby league legend Corey Parker is behind a push calling on mums and dads to seek parenting help or advice.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said more than 70 Triple P seminars would be held across Queensland over the coming months.

"In a year, we've seen almost 30,000 Queenslanders access the program," Ms Fentiman said.

Rugby league great, father of four and Triple P Ambassador Corey Parker said there was no shame in seeking parenting help, tips and support.

"Kids are amazing and bring so much joy to our lives, but it doesn't mean that parenting is always easy," he said.

"Learning as much as you can through Triple P about how to raise a happy, resilient family so you can prevent small issues from becoming major problems can make parenting a lot easier."

Go to triplep-parenting.net

