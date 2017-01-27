31°
News

Parents to undergo drug tests if they want to keep kids

27th Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EXTRA 10 frontline child safety workers have hit the ground in Ipswich as part of a continued push to keep Queensland kids safe.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said seven Child Safety Officers and a Child Safety Support Officer are now on the frontline in Ipswich and Springfield

"Our dedicated and hard-working child safety staff have one of the toughest jobs in the state," she said.

"These additional workers in Ipswich will help existing child safety workers to investigate more cases of at-risk children and support kids who are already in care."

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said among the 10 extra staff are three Child Safety Officers in the Springfield Child Safety Service centre, two in Ipswich South, one in the Ipswich centre and an additional officer and frontline senior team leader in the Ipswich North Service centre.

"Springfield now has an additional Child Safety Support Officer and Ipswich has gained an additional Family Group Worker providing frontline services," she said.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman
Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman

Ms Fentiman said these extra staff will go even further towards helping improve child safety in Queensland, which is already turning a corner.

"The latest September 2016 quarterly data shows clear improvements on investigation timelines despite child safety being busier than ever," she said.

Alarmingly, the data revealed more than one in three children coming into care have a parent who has tested positive to using ice.

"That is why we have implemented tough new mandatory drug testing for parents who want to keep their kids," she said.

"Since late last year, parents have been required to undergo drug testing for any Intervention with Parental Agreement- in particular for ice use - if they want to keep their children."

Ms Fentiman said more than 100 of the 129 additional positions promised last year have now been filled across Queensland with the rest expected to be filled early this year.

"We are committed to making sure that child safety officers across the state have the resources they need to keep children safe," Ms Fentiman said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  child safety editors picks parenting

Man rushed to hospital after losing control of motorbike

Man rushed to hospital after losing control of motorbike

THE rider in his 30s lost control on a Deebing Heights street

  • News

  • 27th Jan 2017 7:11 AM

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Nine Ipswich jobs up for grabs

12/03/09 181407Business cover.search for jobs jobseeker unemployed careerMICHAELA O'NEILL/ SUNSHINE COAST DAILY

Plenty of jobs ready to be snapped up across the region

Parents to undergo drug tests if they want to keep kids

IPSWICH set to get more child safety workers to keep up with demand

Two suburbs get major upgrades in pilot project

BEAUIFY: Division 3 councillor Kerry Silver is excioted about the makeover Collingwood Park and Riverview are about to get.

Council's 'My Beautiful Ipswich' project rolls out across the city.

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

See a live band this weekend

The latest on the city's live music scene

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Beyonce’s shock debut in annual music poll's countdown upsets listeners, while Flume tops the list with Never Be Like You (featuring Kai).

  • Music

  • 27th Jan 2017 7:00 AM

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $409,000...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

&quot;IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE- SUPERB LOCATION&quot;

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

REVEALED: Major childcare centre to double in size

BRIGHT FUTURE: Stella Johnson, Lucian Bekue, 3 and Tegan Vandenberg at Kambu 'Amaroo' Kindergarten. (INSET) Map of the proposal site.

Indigenous health service apply to expand Silkstone centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!