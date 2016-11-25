UPDATE: Five people rushed to hospital after crash

UPDATE 11.20AM: FIVE people including two children were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a two car crash this morning.

An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among the patients who were all taken to hospital in a stable condition.

One car rear ended another on Warwick Rd at Churchill at about 8.22am this morning.

The road has been cleared.

