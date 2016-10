A man is in hospital after a single-vehicle traffic crash at Karrabin overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that the car into pole collision occurred just before 1.15am.

Paramedics attending the scene on Wulkuraka Connection Rd and Larsens Rd treated a driver for minor injuries.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.