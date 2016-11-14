Paramedics treat occupants of home threatened by fire

A fast-moving grass fire threatened a house in the Lockyer Valley.

UPDATE: Paramedics are assessing three children and an adult at a property which was threatened by a fast-moving grass fire in Flagstone this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics remained at the scene and were treating the occupants of the Hell Hole Creek Rd property in Flagstone.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a large grassfire, reported at 1pm, had been brought under control within an hour and was burning inside containment lines.

The fire had threatened the homestead on the Hell Hole Creek Rd property inside which four people were trapped and suffering smoke inhalation.

The scene of the fire near a home on a semi-rural property in Flagstone Creek

1.10PM: A home is under threat from a fast-moving grass fire in the Lockyer Valley.

The fire, reported to authorities just after 1pm, is believed to be moving in on a home on the semi-rural property in Flagstone Creek.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews from Toowoomba are backing up Lockyer Valley units.

Reports suggest people are inside the home which is under threat from the fire.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have been put on standby at the incident.