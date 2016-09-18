Paralympians should get more coverage

Ipswich and District Athletics Club thrower Claire Keefer won a bronze medal at the Paralympics in Rio.

I CANNOT understand why there are not more stories/headlines written about our amazing paralympians.

Surely our Journalists would enjoy researching the stories behind these sporting competitors.

They show the true Aussie spirit with their efforts in competition and life in general.

Unfortunately the few Rugby League players and a couple of tennis players who are constantly in the news give us so many reasons not to respect them even though they are very talented.

What are their daily struggles.

GLENDA WOODFORD

Raceview

