Parademics called to more than 500 snake bites this year

QUEENSLAND paramedics have been called to more than 500 snake bite cases already this year.

With snakes and people becoming more active as summer approaches, paramedics are warning residents to be on the lookout for snakes and know what to do if bitten.

West Moreton Chief Superintendent Drew Hebbron said paramedics see an increase in snake bites at this time of year.

"Queensland is home to some of the most dangerous species of snakes, including the eastern brown and the red-bellied black snake, and all are capable of delivering a lethal bite," he said.

"West Moreton paramedics have attended about 50 snake bite cases in 2016 and are expecting a spike in incidents as the weather warms up."

Mr Hebbron warned people to be cautious when working outdoors or traversing in a snake's habitat, such as when out bushwalking.

"If you're cleaning up your property, be careful shifting timber, iron sheeting or similar materials as snakes can be lingering nearby," he said.

"Also avoid walking through long grass, but if you have to, wear enclosed shoes and long pants and carry a compression bandage with you.

"Make your property less attractive to snakes by disposing of food properly, including pet food, and keeping animal enclosures such as aviaries clean to prevent rodents such as mice and rats."

Mr Hebbron urged everyone to have a first aid kit handy to treat a bite and to have a clear understanding of what to do in an emergency.

QAS offers a number of first aid courses that ensure people are prepared for a range of emergencies, including snake bites.

For bookings, phone 13 QGOV (13 74 68) or visit https://ambulance.qld.gov.au for more information.

What to do if you're bitten by a snake:

A snake bite can be fatal so always call Triple Zero (000) immediately, and keep the patient as calm as possible to reduce the spread of venom around the body

Don't wash the wound, as the hospital may need to test the area to identify the snake.