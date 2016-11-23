Premier goes back to school and picks up a few tips

ROLLING COVERAGE: Rosewood State School was the first stop on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's tour this morning.

Ms Palaszczuk is spending the day seeing the best sights in the regional town with Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

Rosewood Prep students were the first to speak with the Premier.

The students showed off their reading skills before the Premier was shown through the 280-student school.

She and Mr Madden then presented the Year 6 class with their graduation certificates before taking some questions.

When asked if she possessed any hidden talents, Ms Palaszczuk revealed her athletics and ballet background but admitted singing was not one of her strong points.

The Premier then toured the main street of Rosewood, describing it as a "beautiful country town" while speaking to locals, some of whom offered their own advice on how to better run the state.

Many Rosewood locals also stopped for photographs.

Following a cup of flat white and slice of cake at the Rosewood Bakery, the Premier was back on the road.

Her next stop is Tivoli Drive-In, a popular attraction for many Ipswich residents.

Ms Palaszczuk is expected to make an important announcement later this morning.

EARLIER: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is on a whirlwind tour of Ipswich today, starting with a visit to Rosewood State School.

Ms Palaszczuk, accompanied by Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, presented award certificates to students at Rosewood this morning, examining some of the upgrades to the school and meeting pupils.

The QT understands the Premier will then press the flesh in the streets of the town before moving on to other points of interest in Ipswich.