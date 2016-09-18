Pair caught after evading traffic stop in Redbank Plains

A CAR sped away from a traffic stop at Redbank Plains last night, leading to a short but unsuccessful chase.

Police say they intercepted the vehicle on Huntley Street around 11:45pm last night.

As officers were speaking to the two occupants, the driver has sped off.

Police say they attempted to intercept the car a second time but it failed to stop.

The car was later found on Hallets Road, Redbank Plains after it had been in a single-vehicle crash.

The 21-year-old driver and 27-year-old passenger were located a short time later.

The driver was released on police bail and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 12 where he also faces charges of serious assault police and possession of a utensil.