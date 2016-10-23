23°
Double standard? Police speed camera blocking footpath

Helen Spelitis
| 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
DOUBLE STANDARD? A reader snapped this shot of a speed camera van blocking the footpath at Yamanto.

PARKING on the footpath is illegal; that is unless you are a police officer trying to catch other people breaking the law.

This week an Ipswich resident snapped this photo of a speed camera van parked on Warwick Rd, Yamanto.

The van is blocking the footpath, leaving anyone needing wheelchair access, or pushing a pram, with nowhere to go but up onto the grass.

If a member of the public had parked there, they could be fined $48 for blocking the walkway.

Police, however, are exempt from this law during the "performance of duty".

"Operators are to ensure that pedestrians can safely move around the vehicle should it be parked on a footpath," a spokesperson for Queensland Police said, in a written statement.

"There are a number of sites where speed camera vehicles are required to be placed on footpaths to minimise the impact to traffic flows and to avoid congestion... Warwick Rd, Yamanto is an approved mobile speed camera site."

One reader, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted by police, said in this instance too much of the path had been blocked.

"How is anyone in a wheelchair supposed to get past safely?" they said.

"I'm all for enforcing the road rules but it's pretty frustrating when you feel like there are two sets of rules, one for police and one for everyone else.

"Seems a lot like a double standard."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich parking fines yamanto

