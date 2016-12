A power outage is affecting hundreds of residents and businesses across the Scenic Rim.

Energex report that Aratula, Fassifern, Fassifern Valley, Frazerview, Kalbar, Moorang, Morwincha, Rosevale, Tamborine Mountain and Tarome are the areas currently without power.

The cause of the outage is due to powerlines down but the blackout in Mount Tamborine is still under investigation.

Energex's next update is expected at 4pm.