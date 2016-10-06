Our silicon valley vibe impresses top economist

STAR STRUCK: Acclaimed economist Tom Piotrowski, who works for CommSec as a market analyst, known for his beard and dry wit dropped into Ipswich as a guest speaker of the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

HAVING a glass that's half full is the key to success, according to one of Australia's most well-known economists Tom Piotrowski.

Mr Piotrowski, known for his hipster beard, dry sense of humour and often entertaining economic TV reports, dropped into Ipswich yesterday.

At the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Mr Piotrowski told a room of almost 100 people Ipswich has a "silicon valley" type feel.

Whether that comment was in jest or not isn't clear, however he sincerely congratulated the city's leaders for their focus on technology and positive outlook.

"The biggest thing I've managed to survive has been growing a beard and not being turfed out the door, although it was touch and go for a while," a modest Mr Piotrowski told the crowd following an enthusiastic welcome to the microphone.

"My photo appeared on the front page of News.com referencing the appropriateness of my beard when delivering economic reports with a suggestion I go into the bathroom immediately and perhaps shave my beard off.

"So I managed to survive that and I count that as one of the more memorable moments in my tenure with the Commonwealth Bank."

He then thanked the chamber for inviting him to speak in the "seventh most intelligent city in the world" as decided by an organisation in New York.

"While I was travelling in I got that strong Silicon Valley vibe. I just knew this was a place where forward thinking was ingrained in the DNA.

"Your vision is exactly what makes this sort of place in all of regional Australia a destination that people would consider coming to to do business."

Mr Piotrowski went on to say that positivity was key to pushing a community forward, something Ipswich has in spades.

For chamber president Phillip Bell, that positivity reflects the opportunities being created by the city's rapid growth, its history and tendency to be forward thinking.

"Ipswich has a long tradition of being a hard working town with people who are willing to work hard in business," Mr Bell said.

Meanwhile, Mr Bell could hardly contain his admiration for the acclaimed economist, a man he has been idolising for 20 years.

"It was a very exciting day for me," Mr Bell said.

"I love the way he distils complicated economic information to make it meaningful, and often entertaining."