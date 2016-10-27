Orion Lagoon takes top award as best in land

Orion Lagoon has won a Development Award at the National Awards of Excellence. Pictured having fun in the water is Caydence Waters , 10, and her brother Cyan, 8.

THE Orion Lagoon is turning one and they have just received a special birthday present.

The $10 million complex has been named national winner in the 2016 Parks and Leisure Australia conference, taking out the top spot for Leisure Facilities: Development Award.

And it's not hard to see why.

There's rarely a hot summer day when the pool precinct, opened in September 2015, isn't packed with families.

The $10 million precinct features a 1.5 metre lap area, a beach entry surrounded by terrace seating in the main lagoon, a shallow depth sculpture pool and a flowing stream.

There's also barbecue facilities, tables, umbrellas, lockers, toilets and lifeguards on duty.

Each year the lagoon, funded jointly by Ipswich City Council and the Federal Government, is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.