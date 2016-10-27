31°
News

Orion Lagoon takes top award as best in land

27th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Orion Lagoon has won a Development Award at the National Awards of Excellence. Pictured having fun in the water is Caydence Waters , 10, and her brother Cyan, 8.
Orion Lagoon has won a Development Award at the National Awards of Excellence. Pictured having fun in the water is Caydence Waters , 10, and her brother Cyan, 8. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Orion Lagoon is turning one and they have just received a special birthday present.

The $10 million complex has been named national winner in the 2016 Parks and Leisure Australia conference, taking out the top spot for Leisure Facilities: Development Award.

And it's not hard to see why.

There's rarely a hot summer day when the pool precinct, opened in September 2015, isn't packed with families.

The $10 million precinct features a 1.5 metre lap area, a beach entry surrounded by terrace seating in the main lagoon, a shallow depth sculpture pool and a flowing stream.

There's also barbecue facilities, tables, umbrellas, lockers, toilets and lifeguards on duty.

Each year the lagoon, funded jointly by Ipswich City Council and the Federal Government, is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Orion Lagoon takes top award as best in land

Orion Lagoon takes top award as best in land

Orion Lagoon takes out national award

AUDIO: Council's ultimatum for stinky business

ON THE RADAR: Ipswich City Council has previously issued fines to businesses at Swanbank for development application breaches.

Council, government task force sets out to target Swanbank odour

YOUR SAY: Dreamworld tragedy won't stop us going back

SHOCK JOCK: Steve Price told a New Zealand radio show that the accident could spell the end for the famed park, as visitors question whether Dreamworld and its Gold Coast peers are safe for visitors.

QT readers would go back to park, despite horrific accident

Artist feeds us pop straight from heart

FEED THE BEAST: Singer-songwriter Emma Dean is this week's featured artist.

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Emma Dean

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Artist feeds us pop straight from heart

FEED THE BEAST: Singer-songwriter Emma Dean is this week's featured artist.

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Emma Dean

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Dennis Knight and the Black Cats play Club Services Ipswich Saturday night

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

Georgia goes on single dates with Matty, Lee and Jake and says goodbye to one of them.

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Hilltop Splendour

903 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Wow! To find the descriptive words to describe the resplendent views that are captured from the full length deck of this four years young home are difficult to...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 109 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

19 ACRES WITH 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

Rural 3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $335,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles Words can't describe the resplendent beauty of this property which is surrounded by the magnificent Scenic Rim. Whether or not you are...

Love the house...Envy the Lifestyle

17-25 Leesmore Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 8 $609,000...

A great opportunity for you to secure an impressive family home right in the heart of Deebing Heights acreage estate (formally Paradise Heights estate) The...

BUYER COULDN&#39;T GET FINANCE...HERE&#39;S YOUR SECOND CHANCE!

15 Syntax Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 3 2 1 Offers over...

That’s right this gorgeous family home has three good sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, two toilets and you can literally walk to almost everything you need on a day...

BE PREPARED TO BE SURPRISED!

12 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Finally, a really good surprise - a low maintenance brick and tile family home that has an in-ground pool for the coming hot summer months, that will rent for $270...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?