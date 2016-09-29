Organ harvesting awareness sends message to regions

A STRONG message against forced organ harvesting in China hit the streets of Ipswich this morning.

The Stop Organ Harvesting road trip aimed to raise awareness of the Chinese practice and travelled through Ipswich to Gatton, Toowoomba, Dalby and Roma.

"We are raising public awareness to stop organ harvesting in China so we want help to stop these things from happening in China," organiser Ying Zhou said.

Forced organ harvesting involves the removal of a liver, heart or cornea from imprisoned Falun Gong practitioners.

The health benefits of Falun Gong, a form of meditation, meant practitioners' healthy organs were highly sought after.

Their organs were harvested and used as a lucrative source of organ transplants for wealthy Chinese and foreigners who would otherwise have to wait years for a suitable organ in their own country.