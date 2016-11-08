Organ donation needs to be front of mind for everyone

ORGAN DONATION: 14-year-old Jaydon Fuller received a liver just prior to his first birthday. He is pictured with his mother Colleen.

DONATELIFE Thank You Day (Sunday November 20, 2016) is Australia's national day to acknowledge living and deceased organ and tissue donors and their families.

Every year, hundreds of Australians save and transform lives through the ultimate gift of organ and tissue donation.

In the first 8 months of 2016, a record 958 Australians received an organ transplant through the generosity of 329 deceased organ donors and their families.

At the same time, more than 1,400 Australians and their families are waiting for a transplant with a further 12,000 people on dialysis.

The aim of DonateLife Thank You Day is to help normalise the subject of organ and tissue donation by encouraging all Australians to say 'thanks' to those who save and improve lives through the gift of organ and tissue donation.

Australians will be encouraged to show their thanks for all donors and their families by:

posting a message of thanks on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to all donors and their families using the hashtags #ThankYouDay #DonateLife

showing their support by joining the Australian Organ Donor Register online and sharing their decision with family and loved ones.

For more information about DonateLife Thank You Day visit: donatelife.gov.au/thank-you-day