OPINION: Tough to find CBD rentals

I HAVEN'T been in the rental game for many years although I did have to dip in for six months while waiting for my family to join me here in Ipswich back in 2014.

I made do with a one bedroom studio at Oaks that was just big enough to swing a cat, as long as it was only a kitten.

It was tough back then to find something and I am now hearing it has got even harder. A work colleague looking to rent told me she went along to an open house near the CBD and was joined by 30 others all wanting to rent the same home.

It doesn't come as a surprise that most wanting to rent in Ipswich are looking for an old Queenslander close to the CBD.

It's exactly what we decided on when we purchased and I have never regretted the decision to buy in the heart of the city.

The Ipswich Mall may not be a shopper's paradise, but we have a vibrant shopping centre in Riverlink and health facilities are in abundance.

There are also plenty of good cafes and restaurants opening up, such as Thai on Ipswich and The Cottage.

Of course one of the big drawcards is you are close to public transport, which is still a problem in some of our outlying suburbs.

-Editor Peter Chapman