OPINION: Teachers are unsung heroes

WE ASK a lot of teachers these days, that is for certain.

Some people believe that the job stops when the children go off for their regular mid-term breaks and Christmas-New Year Holidays.

I'm sorry to say that is not the case.

It's the work you don't see that really puts the strain on teachers and their loved ones; the report cards, the marking, and nowadays there's also the barrage of emails that teachers get from some parents, who seem to push the same weight of expectation on teachers as they do on their children.

All this work gets done outside the normal 9am to 3pm school hours, which is why it is so important to acknowledge the hard yards that teachers put in for the benefit of young minds across this country.

Which brings me to retiring Blair State School teacher Helen Connor, who has put the chalk away after 56 years in the job (see page 3 today).

What an absolutely superb effort.

To survive in the job for that long really speaks of of someone who is adaptable and tough as nails.