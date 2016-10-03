OPINION: Sympathy for humble forecaster

The weather is an unpredictable beast, as we have found recently.

START trying to predict the weather and sooner or later you are going to look foolish.

The poor old weatherman always finds himself on the wrong end of the complaints line when he gets it wrong, but deep down we all know that his job is fraught with danger.

Up until the year 2008, when we finally started to see some decent rain, I would have sworn black and blue to you that climate change had something to do with the extended drought we were experiencing at that time.

Lo and behold, within another couple of years we were looking at a whopping great La Nina which almost made our dam overflow.

Little more than five years on from the floods and here we are talking about La Nina again. Naturally the argument has turned to whether or not the unseasonable rain is a result of human activity, or if it is simply in the nature of our planet to produce a surprise for us every now and then.

Truth is I wouldn't have a clue. When it comes to the actual science behind our climate, I'd prefer to leave it to the experts to put their heads on the chopping block.