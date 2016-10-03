25°
News

OPINION: Sympathy for humble forecaster

Andrew Korner
| 3rd Oct 2016 4:00 AM
The weather is an unpredictable beast, as we have found recently.
The weather is an unpredictable beast, as we have found recently. Paul Donaldson BUN190616RAIN7

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

START trying to predict the weather and sooner or later you are going to look foolish.

The poor old weatherman always finds himself on the wrong end of the complaints line when he gets it wrong, but deep down we all know that his job is fraught with danger.

The weather is an unpredictable beast, as we have found recently.

Up until the year 2008, when we finally started to see some decent rain, I would have sworn black and blue to you that climate change had something to do with the extended drought we were experiencing at that time.

Lo and behold, within another couple of years we were looking at a whopping great La Nina which almost made our dam overflow.

Little more than five years on from the floods and here we are talking about La Nina again. Naturally the argument has turned to whether or not the unseasonable rain is a result of human activity, or if it is simply in the nature of our planet to produce a surprise for us every now and then.

Truth is I wouldn't have a clue. When it comes to the actual science behind our climate, I'd prefer to leave it to the experts to put their heads on the chopping block.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Racist letter dubs rugby league players "gorillas"

Racist letter dubs rugby league players "gorillas"

Team captain responds by delivering box of bananas to rival club

Ipswich backs battling JBS workers

HELPING HAND: JBS worker and volunteer Rebecca Brooks hands out some free household items to fellow JBS workers Adrian and Megan Lang of Churchill and their children Kiara, 7, and Ruby, 5.

Shift cuts hurt local families

Missing Ipswich girl found in Sydney

An image of the 15-year-old girl missing form Goodna.

Second woman still missing

What's open in Ipswich for the public holiday Monday

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

We look at where you can go shopping, grab a coffee or lunch today

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

Head out or make your own fun this month

Latest deals and offers

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

VICTORIA Beckham thinks it will be "quite sad" if Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B perform Spice Girls songs together instead of original material

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star and

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series of one-act plays.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

GREAT VALUE !! GREAT HOME !!

32 Child Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 2 $265,000

This property is solid as a rock, build with hardwood timber and sits on concrete posts on a corner 615M2 allotment with side access, and beautiful rear views from...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

FULL TURN KEY PACKAGE

Lot/409 Greenview Avenue, South Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $479,000

With nothing more to do but move into your brand new home. Large 228m2 brick home Open plan living 4 Bedroom Media Room Air Con and ceiling fans 90cm Freestanding...

Great House and Big Yard

1 Bottomley Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $325,000...

When purchasing a home the location is very important and being close to a lot of amenities is a bonus. This home is no exception located within walking distance...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

24/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $173,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

23/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $190,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

22/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $201,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

21/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $210,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

28/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $215,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.