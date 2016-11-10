COMMENT: Suck it up and get on with life

2015 The Voice contestant Tim McCallum and his assistance dig Roxy stopped into Best Friends at West Ipswich on Sunday.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

I WAS fortunate to join a small group of people at Ipswich City Rotary Club yesterday to hear a talk by Tim McCallum.

Tim is known to many as the wheelchair-bound singer who stunned the judges and the Australian public in The Voice series in 2015 singing Nessun Dorma.

If you believe that life has treated you harshly at times and continue to harbour anger about it, I'd suggest you go along to the next talk that Tim gives.

Tim has every reason to be bitter at life after he broke his neck in a simple swimming accident when he was just a teenager.

A state basketball representative, a talented sprinter and a gifted stage performer his life was up in lights before he dived head first into a hidden sand bank.

As he lay recovering for months in a hospital bed Tim decided that he wouldn't feel sorry for himself, but instead would overcome his adversity and live his life to the fullest.

And that is just what he is doing. With his wife they are expecting their first child next year and thanks to The Voice he has performance bookings going through until 2018.

After you hear Tim speak you will soon realise that just maybe you shouldn't be complaining quite as much as you have been about the most trivial of things.