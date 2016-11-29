OPINION: Stop keeping violence behind close doors

MANY an Ipswich footy fan will fondly remember "The Pearl” - not only as one of the all-time great Brisbane, Queensland and Kangaroos centres, but also an excellent role model for the younger generations.

Years after his retirement, he has continued to be a person for men of all ages to look up to.

By standing alongside comedian Jean Kittson at the Domestic Violence Action Centre fundraiser, Steve Renouf is doing no end of good in the ongoing battle to change the mindset of those who succumb to their own weaknesses and perpetrate violence against their loved ones.

As difficult and awkward a subject it may be to broach, the effort to bring discussions about domestic violence out in the open is a positive step in addressing the issues at the root of the suffering.

For too long, society has accepted the practice of keeping it hush, hush.

Violence in the home is such an insidious beast and, as many of us would have seen or even experienced for ourselves, keeping it behind closed doors is just another way of feeding it.