OPINION: Robot mowers may not be a good idea

AS A youngster there were many times when I wished the lawn could miraculously mow itself.

It was one of the few jobs I was tasked with at home, but like all teenage boys there were much better things to do than to walk up and down the yard on a hot day.

As time has passed it has become a chore I love doing.

I still follow the advice my father gave me about mowing the lawn in ever decreasing squares and never cutting the grass too low in summer.

It's amazing what we choose to remember from the mountains of advice our parents passed on to us.

Now everyone's mowing days may be a thing of the past as advancements in remote machines start to flood the market.

Looking like bigger versions of a remote home vacuum cleaners the new mowers will set you back around $2000 depending on the size you want.

You just put them on the lawn, set the mowing cycles and forget about them. They can even remotely recharge their batteries.

While I love new gadgets, for me I'll stick with my Victa Commando. It cost me $299 more than a decade ago and still starts first pull.

-Editor Peter Chapman