OPINION: Racism has no place in our city

A racist letter was sent to Goodna Rugby League captain Ramon Filipine before the IRL grand final match against Brothers.

THERE'S an old saying, when it comes to people, that you shouldn't tar them all with the same brush.

I think it was Brothers' general manager Mark Hennelly who actually summed today's front page story up best when he said words to the effect that the phantom letter writer was just a spineless person looking to cause trouble.

Certainly I think it is fair to say that the views of this one letter writer should not be interpreted as the view of the entire Brothers Rugby League Club.

In saying that, this stunt is the kind of racism that we as a community should shun.

I say good on you Ramon Filipine for refusing to accept this nonsense, and for taking a stand against it.

On the whole, I believe Ipswich has moved forward quite a lot in terms of accepting and embracing the fact that we are very much a multicultural city, and the vast majority will be firmly in Ramon's corner - regardless of whether they support Goodna on the footy field.