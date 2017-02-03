OPINION: 'Race Ya Mates' on Willowbank race track

WELL we are full swing back into the motorsport at the Ipswich Motorsport precinct.

It has been great to have a bit of a reach at Christmas, and we still snuck in the Outlaws and the Top Fuelers at Willowbank Raceway.

On Friday night it's the first of the new Race Ya Mate events at Willowbank.

They cater for any individuals who wish to race their vehicles down the 1/4 mile. I am going to make sure I get along to this, and it will be great to see many different cars heading out on the circuit.

So this weekend Its Motorcycles at Queensland Raceways. Another favourite QR Moto Ride day is on the cards and riders will be getting in some laps and enjoying their bikes.

Sunday is the fist of the sprint series at Queensland Raceway. The Ipswich Open sprints will see a vast range of cars looking to put down some fast times.

The big news to drop is that the Drift Samurai (spelt Zamurai) will be coming to Drift Matsuri at Queensland Raceway. The drift Zamurai has a cult following in Japan, and it will be great to have such a big name in drifting visiting Ipswich and Queensland Raceway in March. Good luck to Ipswich boy Ash Walsh who takes on the world this weekend at the Bathurst 12 hour.

Ash will be driving an Aston Martin Vantage and will be a real shot at the top spot. The 12 hour has many Internationals and I am sure all of Ipswich will be cheering Ash on.

Race meets:

Today: Race Ya Mate, Willowbank Raceway

Tomorrow: QR Moto Ride Day, Queensland Raceway

Sunday: Ipswich Open Sprints, Queensland Raceway