OPINION: Poetry Feast a credit to David Pahlke

COUNCILLOR David Pahlke is passionate about many things in his life and does a great job for division 10.

He may not be the most eloquent speaker and he may not command a room the way Mayor Paul Pisasale does, but what he does exude is that he is a man you can trust.

Three years ago when I first me David he spoke to me about his most passionate subject - "The Ipswich Poetry Feast".

I'll be honest and say he wasn't that thrilled about the way we had been covering his obsession and I agreed that we could do more.

We lived up to that promise and today we featured a four page lift-out reflecting on some of the winning entries.

Amazingly the Poetry Feast has attracted 15,000 entries in the short time it has been going and it's fair to say it is now one of the most highly regarded poetry competitions in the country.

Keeping poetry alive is David's goal and with 52 schools particpating this year with more than 680 entries it is doing a great job.