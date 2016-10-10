OPINION: No excuse for Trump's sexism

WORLD LEADER? Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump bragged about kissing, groping and trying to sleep with women in a recent video released on Friday.

I WAS shocked to hear the way Donald Trump bragged about kissing, groping and trying to sleep with women in a recent video released on Friday.

The conversation between Trump and Billy Bush of Access Hollywood, which took place in 2005, was recorded on a microphone as the pair were arriving on the set of "Days of Our Lives" to tape a segment about Trump's cameo on the soap opera.

What shocked me even more than the Republican candidate's language was the public response.

Although the leak led to wide-spread outrage and an apology from the US presidential candidate, it also resulted in many people defending Trump's words.

Many have played down the seriousness of the video for a number of reasons: "it was a private conversation", "it took place 10 years ago" or, as Trump himself said, it was "locker room banter".

I ask those who defend Trump's comments to think deeper.

Imagine those vulgar words were directed at your daughter, sister, mother or at you.

How would you feel?

The point of the matter is that women are people, and no person deserves to be degraded in that way.

After the conversation was released, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter: "This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president."

I would have to agree.