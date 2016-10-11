OPINION: Magistrate backs drug driver video release

OFTEN evidence is offered in a courtroom that clearly shows the guilt of an offender as well as their stupidity.

Yesterday in the Ipswich Magistrate's Court such evidence was tendered by the prosecution in a serious dangerous driving case against Jake Robert Dixon.

The 24 year old led police a merry chase in a stolen car for three hours back on April 17 through the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Ipswich regions.

He was finally stopped by police at Deebing Heights when they deployed road spikes.

Amazingly during the chase he recorded a video on his phone of himself driving the car while smoking ice and using just his knees to steer the car.

It also showed the front view from his car as he charged up the highway on the wrong side of the road.

The shocking video is now on the QT website for all to see, but it wouldn't have been except for the support of Magistrate Deborah Vasta.

We petitioned the court for access to the video which was opposed by Mr Dixon's defence.

The magistrate turned this down agreeing that it was in the public's interests to see the effects of drugs on young drivers.

It reveals the Ipswich Court is sick and tired of seeing lunatic behaviour on our roads.