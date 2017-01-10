OPINION: Machines make a fortune

YOU'D have to be living in a cave not to realise that poker machines rake in a serious amount of money, but I must admit to being taken aback when I found out exactly how much.

You could earn a respectable living just by claiming the profits out of one machine in Ipswich (see today's front page).

As a matter of fact, a lot of people in Ipswich would not be earning that amount of money each year.

Poker machines have their fair share of supporters; people who argue that playing the pokies is just a bit of fun and their proliferation throughout the pub and club scene is just fulfilling a need.

Don't count me among this group.

I acknowledge the good they do in terms of keeping money flowing through local sporting clubs, and let's not forget the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Apart from that, pokies mostly create cold social environments where people throw their hard-earned money down a hole like zombies, seemingly oblivious to the fact they the longer they play, the higher their chances of going home a loser.