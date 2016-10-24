Lighthouse Care wants to open in Ipswich

Lighthouse Care founder Debbie Hill said the organisation wants to expand and open a site in Ipswich.

I DON'T normally work on the Queensland Times, but I am lucky enough in my role as a journalist in Logan to cover several stories that have a connection to Ipswich.

One of those I have recently written about was a charity in Logan, Lighthouse Care, who have big plans to move to Ipswich.

The problem is, they are unable to find a suitable location.

The organisation has been running for 10 years, and offer $25 shopping trolleys to people. The popular trolleys are full of your basic supplies, and best of all you don't need to show any concession cards to purchase.

The organisation doesn't just do trolleys, people can go there and get all sorts of groceries, fruit and vegetables and just some support if they need it.

It's great because no-one there judges anyone.

Debbie Hill and her team simply welcome people in, and offer them help.

In fact, Debbie is so passionate about helping people in need, she is regularly in the shop lending an ear.

It is help, Debbie says people in Ipswich need and are driving to get.

That is why they have decided to try and set up in Ipswich.

They were hoping to be here by the end of the year, or early next year, but have been unable to find anywhere appropriate.

If you know of somewhere you think Lighthouse Care could move to in the city, please don't hesitate to touch base with them on 3806 0639.