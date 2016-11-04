OPINION: It's easy to take Ipswich for granted

IT'S funny the beautiful things in life that you sometimes miss because they just happen to be right under your nose.



We are privileged here in Ipswich, yet so many of us seem to take it for granted that we have such natural wonders right on our doorstep.



When I was a young fella at the old Bremer High, I used to sit there gazing out the window of biology class, staring in wonder at Flinders Peak while the teacher was banging on about fungi.



Unfortunately, it was quite a few more years before I got around to trying to climb the thing.



The beauty of living in Ipswich is that we not only have plenty of our own natural wonders, but there are many more within reach.



It is great to hear that Ipswich City Council is looking for ideas on how to better harness our eco-tourism potential.



As our population grows and more houses start popping up, the preservation of our natural environment will become increasingly vital.



If a good chunk of our economy is built around it, then I'm sure this will only help justify not bulldozing it to make way for houses.



Andrew Korner, deputy editor

