OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

CHIEF photographer Robert Williams handed me an old town plan for Ipswich dated 1848 yesterday.

It surprisingly revealed to me that the house I purchased is positioned on the exact location of George Thorn's first cottage.

I wish it was his old cottage, but unfortunately that was knocked down well before my grandfather was born in Stoke on Trent in England.

A path ran down from the Thorn cottage to the river where a jetty was built to unload goods brought up river from Brisbane.

The owner of Claremont House, which is located near my home, tells me there once was a tunnel between Claremont and the river to allow "quiet" deliveries. So far he hasn't started digging up his backyard to find it.

I mention my small connection to the history of Ipswich to reveal how our city classically features the old and the new.

We still have our wonderful Queenslanders and just a short drive away we also now have the latest modern housing designs in areas such as Ripley and Springfield.

They look great, but let's hope we never lose our historical links and new residents continue to look to renovating our older homes.