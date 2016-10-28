OPINION: Ipswich Hospice worthy of support

HARDLY a week goes past when a raffle book or charity prize isn't placed in front of us to consider.

Most of us have our favourite charities and we always dig in to support them when called on.

I have spoken before of my childhood connection to the Salvation Army and how they continue to be our front line defence for those in desperate need.

If you intend to make a Christmas donation I believe they are a group worthy of your consideration.

Ipswich Hospice is another group that needs support to continue the wonderful work they do in this community.

Hospice Chairman, Peter McMahon, invited me up to the hospice the other day to meet the new general manager and to discuss ways in which this paper could help them in their valuable work.

The QT has always been a strong ally for the hospice and we will continue to be.

Treating our citizens with respect and dignity during their final weeks is the blessed role they provide.

The hospice was opened in 1994 as a six bed unit by Governor General Bill Hayden.

It has expanded since then and plans are under way to increase the bed numbers in the near future.

Of course before they can do that they need supporters to step forward to help them fund it.