31°
Opinion

OPINION: Ipswich Hospice worthy of support

Peter Chapman
| 28th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Peter McMahon OAM, Chairperson for Ipswich Hospice Care.
Peter McMahon OAM, Chairperson for Ipswich Hospice Care. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HARDLY a week goes past when a raffle book or charity prize isn't placed in front of us to consider.

Most of us have our favourite charities and we always dig in to support them when called on.

I have spoken before of my childhood connection to the Salvation Army and how they continue to be our front line defence for those in desperate need.

If you intend to make a Christmas donation I believe they are a group worthy of your consideration.

Ipswich Hospice is another group that needs support to continue the wonderful work they do in this community.

Hospice Chairman, Peter McMahon, invited me up to the hospice the other day to meet the new general manager and to discuss ways in which this paper could help them in their valuable work.

The QT has always been a strong ally for the hospice and we will continue to be.

Treating our citizens with respect and dignity during their final weeks is the blessed role they provide.

The hospice was opened in 1994 as a six bed unit by Governor General Bill Hayden.

It has expanded since then and plans are under way to increase the bed numbers in the near future.

Of course before they can do that they need supporters to step forward to help them fund it.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editorial comment ipswich hospice opinion peter mcmahon

Dreamworld worker caught making fun of deaths

Dreamworld worker caught making fun of deaths

A DREAMWORLD employee has made social media posts poking fun at those who died at the park.

Australian first 'health revolution' launched in Ipswich

TECH FUTURE: Registered nurse Laura McLean chats with the first ever Me Care patient Donna Inglis via a video link.

City chosen for futuristic health project

Markets light up Workshops

The Museum Twilight Markets at The Workshops Rail Museum. Pictured are Nadine Beckhouse of Pink Woods with Noah, 9, Reeve, 7, and Isla, 5.

Twilight markets at Rail Workshops

OPINION: Ipswich Hospice worthy of support

Peter McMahon OAM, Chairperson for Ipswich Hospice Care.

Make a Chrsitmas donation to a vital community organisation

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Artist feeds us pop straight from heart

FEED THE BEAST: Singer-songwriter Emma Dean is this week's featured artist.

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Emma Dean

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

Apple's new MacBook Pro will dump the traditional function keys -- from F1 to F12 -- at the top of the keyboard, replacing them with a dynamic touch screen.

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

Radio host taken off air after tactless Dreamworld joke

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Hilltop Splendour

903 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Wow! To find the descriptive words to describe the resplendent views that are captured from the full length deck of this four years young home are difficult to...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available