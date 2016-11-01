OPINION: Heartbreak City to give us the Cup

It's the day when the "once a year" punters come out of the woodwork to place their flutter on the Melbourne Cup.

Big punters will scoff at how they make their selections, but the reality is backing the winner of the race that stops the nation is bloody tough.

So go ahead throw a dart at the form guide, choose your favourite number, colour or name because you will have just as much chance as the rest of us of picking the winner.

Don't forget that last year's winner paid $87 for a $1 outlay and was the despised outsider of the entire field.

For the record I will be risking my hard earned cash on number 9 Almoonqith and number 13 Heartbreak City.

Both are big prices and I am just hoping I'll get a good run for my money.

If I was sensible I would also throw in the favourite Jameka who has done everything right in the lead-up to today's two mile handicap.

Last year I led you astray with my picks, so hopefully my 9-12-13 outlay may put me back in the good books for anyone who followed me and couldn't afford lunch the next day in 2015.

Good punting whatever you back.