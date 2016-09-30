OPINION: Health boss needs applause not criticism

BRITISH Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli once said: "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics."

How right he was; statistics can be twisted to say almost anything you want.

Take the West Moreton Health 2015-16 budget blowout of $8 million for instance.

At first look it seems that local Health CE Sue McKee failed badly in keeping a tight rein on her budget.

Instead she should be highly praised because despite a 21% increase in the call for extra services she kept the overspend to less than 2%.

Ms McKee's budget planning dilemma is that she can only take an educated guess at how many more services she will need to provide in the year ahead.

With public health it's not a case of having the option to turn people away. When they knock on the door they must be seen and treated.

The real story from these alarming statistics is that we have a looming health crisis in our city.

A 21% increase in services last year will not decrease.

How much money and how many staff will we need to cope in the years ahead?

The only answer is to educate residents about the need to embrace healthier living and to do it now.