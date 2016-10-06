30°
OPINION: Graffiti fools need to wake up

Andrew Korner
| 6th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
The last of the graffiti is cleaned from the buildings at the Raceview shopping centre.
David Nielsen

TO SAY I was left fuming by the disgraceful garbage left behind at the Raceview shops this week would be an understatement.

This is a shopping centre I used to frequent as a kid - I got my hair cut at the barber's shop and we were regulars at the newsagent and the old Four Square where the 7-Eleven service station now stands.

Raceview was never a fancy area but it has always been a place full of good honest people.

I have no idea of where they come from, but what I do know is that these brain dead little graffiti vandals have no idea of the community they are trashing.

If they've got some kind of problem with "the system" or the police, then their outburst has been aimed at the wrong people.

What's more, if there is someone to blame for their predicament, there's a good chance it is their parents.

Sneaking into a deserted shopping centre like a rat in the night really is a sad way to leave your so-called wisdom behind.

Hopefully the police catch up with these people soon.

acting editor, andrew korner, graffiti, opinion

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

