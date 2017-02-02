Forget the old men, Horn versus Manny is the one to watch

SUNCORP STADIUM: Brisbane is likely to host the showdown between local school teacher and Australian welterweight boxer Jeff Horn against superstay Manny Pacquiao.

I HOPE everyone is getting prepared for the fight of the year. No I am not talking about tonight's old man's battle between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine.

I am talking about Queensland's own Jeff 'The Hornet' Horn and the fight that should have our eyes glued to the screen.

Jeff is a school teacher by trade who took up boxing late and has rose through the ranks to hold an unblemished record of 16 wins and one draw.

Suncorp Stadium looks like the venue for the clash against the boxer of the decade and future Hall of Famer in Manny Pacquiao and tickets will be racing out the door when released. Win lose or draw Horn will become a household name and a very rich man.

What has Michael Jordan, Don Bradman, Wayne Gretzky and Roger Federer got in common.

They are the GOAT of their respective sports. GOAT stands for Greatest of All Time. Roger reinforced this fact with a remarkable victory over Rafal Nadal in the Australian Open Final claiming his 18th Grand Slam title.

No one gave Federer a chance of victory after not playing a Major for six months after suffering injury but as the old saying goes, never underestimate a Champion.

The two champions battled it out for five sets but what followed at the presentation of trophies shows what respect these two have for each other with stirring speeches from them both. I just hope our spoilt brats representing our country were watching how 2 Tennis players conduct themselves on the big stage.

Bombers Beef 1

WHEN are the NRL going to get the contract signing right.

Allowing Ben Hunt to sign for the Dragons and Tohu Harris to sign for the Warriors 12 months from the end of their current contract does not sit right with many involved in the game.

Bombers Beef 2

WHEN are the Australian Cricket Selectors going to get it right, Sam Heazlett's selection after not playing a One Day Game for Queensland was puzzling. The only positive to come out of his selection was that it was finally not someone from NSW.

Bombers Beef 3

BEN Barba saying the NRL has given him nothing. I hope they give him nothing from now on. You do the crime you do the time.

Bombers Bouquet

CONGRATULATIONS to Chris Lynn on being named Player of the Big Bash. He missed the last few games but still was able to be crowned 6 hitter of the tournament.

Bombers Best

THE winner of the Auckland 9s will come from one of the following three teams - Eels, Cowboys or Broncos.

WHO AM I

I was born on the 25th February 1965 and was educated at Ipswich State High School. I represented Qld U18 and also Qld Residents.

I am Jet No 49 and played 120 games for the club. I am also a Tigers Legend.