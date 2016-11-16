OPINION: Finishing the year on a high

Queensland Times reporter Andrew Korner is now acting as editor of the paper.

THE regular readers among you have probably noticed that our fearless leader of the last three years, Peter Chapman, has left the building.

The QT farewelled Pete with a few beverages last Friday and we wish him all the best for the future.

For the time being, yours truly has taken over the reins, until a permanent replacement is announced early next year.

I'm Ipswich born and bred, having only done a couple of short stints in Brisbane in my early 20s and two years in Stanthorpe at the beginning of my career in journalism.

Although relatively brief in the scheme of things, this interim period is one of great importance for us here in the West Ipswich newsroom.

It is a period of time in which we hope to not only improve on the content of our treasured daily newspaper, but also aim to bring our growing online audience the most important news, as quickly as we can get it to you.

In a hectic newsroom this presents a challenge, but it's one that we are excited, as always, to take on.